Thursday, 14 May 2020
Wednesday، 13 May 2020 03:41 PM

Pompeo: Iran trying to ‘foment terror’ during pandemic

Mike Pompeo
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran on Wednesday of using its resources to “foment terror” even as its people face the Middle East’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak.
“Even during this pandemic the Iranians are using the ayatollah regime’s resources to foment terror across the world, even when the people of Iran are struggling so mightily,” Pompeo said in Jerusalem ahead of talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“It tells you a lot about the soul of those people who lead that country,” he added.
The trip to Israel was Pompeo’s first abroad in nearly two months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
