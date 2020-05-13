Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 13 May 2020
Wednesday، 13 May 2020 12:16 AM

ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi army in Kirkuk

A number of ISIS-affiliated terrorists on Tuesday night attacked the Iraqi army inKirkuk, according to a senior Iraqi official.

Speaking to the Baghdad Post, Azad Rostam, a Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) representative to the area, pointed out that the the incident occurred in Daquq town, south of Kirkuk.

The fight is still on going between the Iraqi army and insurgents with no immediate reports of possible casualties among the sides, the official added.
