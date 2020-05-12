Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 13 May 2020
Tuesday، 12 May 2020 10:13 PM

Iraq reports 95 vew coronavirus cases

The ministry of health in Iraq on Tuesday reported 95 new coronavirus cases, upping the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2,913.

“Two new deaths have been reported, taking the death toll to 112,” the ministry added.

Baghdad governorate has recorded 71 cases of the new cases, while the other patients have been discovered in Basrah, Karbala, and Diyala.

“Up to 1904 cases have recovered so far,” the  ministry concluded.

Curfew in Iraq: 

The Iraqi authorities decided on Sunday to impose full curfew across the country in the coming Eid al-Fitr to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement, Iraq’s Higher Committee for Health and National Safety said the curfew during the holy month of Ramadan will be partial from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am (Baghdad Local Time) and it will be complete in the days of the feast.

The committee, headed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, urged the media outlets to increase the Iraqis’ awareness about the precautionary measures against the deadly virus. 

Several world countries have tightened restrictions on movement and travel, with the aim of curbing the spread of the Coronavirus, and some have pledged billions of dollars in economic stimulus programs to reduce the economic repercussions of the crisis.

It is worth mentioning that, more cases of the virus, which causes respiratory disease COVID-19, continue to emerge, with outbreaks in South Korea, Italy, and Iran.

People across the globe partake in self-isolation for 14 days as an effective precautionary measure to protect those around them and themselves from contracting COVID-19.

Transmission of virus between humans happens when someone comes into contact with an infected person’s secretions, such as droplets in a cough.

It can also be transmitted by coming into contact with something an infected person has touched and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.

