Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 13 May 2020
Breaking
ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi army in Kirkuk WB allocates $33.6 mln in emergency response to help Iraq over Coronavirus response Iraq reports 95 vew coronavirus cases Total coronavirus cases reach 2,818 WHO says ‘extreme vigilance’ needed in exit from coronavirus lockdowns Sisi Congratulates Iraq`s New Prime Minister Two Kurdish girls reunite with families after being liberated from ISIS Iraq’s new PM orders security forces to avoid violence in response to protests Iraq releases detained anti-government protesters, appoints new general US contributes $6.5 million to Iraq camps COVID-19 response
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 12 May 2020 06:42 PM

UK's COVID-19 death toll tops 40,000, worst in Europe

000

The United Kingdom’s COVID-19 death toll now exceeds 40,000, by far the worst yet reported in Europe, raising more questions about Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

 

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics for England and Wales brought the United Kingdom’s official death toll to 38,289 as of May 3, according to a Reuters tally of death registrations that also includes Scotland and Northern Ireland. 


Since then, at least 2,251 people have died from COVID-19 in English hospitals, according to the latest daily data, bringing the true death toll as of Tuesday to just over 40,000. 


While different ways of counting make comparisons with other countries difficult, the figure confirmed Britain was among those hit worst by a pandemic that has killed more than 285,000 people worldwide. 


The data came a day after Johnson set out a gradual plan to get Britain back to work, including advice on wearing home-made face coverings - though his attempt to lift the coronavirus lockdown prompted confusion. 


The leaders of the devolved nations - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - said that advice given by Johnson only applied to England. They told people to stay at home still. 


Such a high UK death toll increases the pressure on Johnson. Opposition parties say he was too slow to impose a lockdown, too slow to introduce mass testing and too slow to get enough protective equipment to hospitals. 


The data painted a grim picture in care homes, which have been especially hard hit by the virus.

Related Stories
Read
coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

Doctors and nurses died as Iran ignored virus concerns 12 May 2020 07:04 PM

Corona

Lebanon, fearing second virus wave, to shut down again for four days 12 May 2020 06:59 PM

Iran navy accident

Iran holds funeral for victims of naval accident, no explanation about cause 12 May 2020 06:56 PM

oil

Coronavirus has not halted Iranian oil production: oil minister 12 May 2020 06:37 PM

56647eef-155b-4f2e-b209-32c17d2b88ba_16x9_600x338

WHO says ‘extreme vigilance’ needed in exit from coronavirus lockdowns 11 May 2020 10:58 PM

12

Iran: Coronavirus Cases Rise to over 109,000, with 6,685 Deaths 11 May 2020 07:29 PM

12

Iranian Warship Kills 19 Soldiers in Friendly Fire 11 May 2020 06:26 PM

11

Basra Police Shuts Down Headquarter of Islamist Party over Shooting Protesters 11 May 2020 06:24 PM

Comments