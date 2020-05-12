Total coronavirus cases reach 2,818

The total number of coronavirus infections in Iraq has now risen to 2,818, the country's health ministry reported on Monday evening.



A statement by the ministry explained that 51 new cases have been confirmed over the past day, pointing out that 50 of them were registered in the capital Baghdad while the other one was in Basra province.



In the meantime, one more patient died from COVID-19 in Baghdad, the statement added.



Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, a total of 1,790 patients have so far recovered from the novel virus while 110 have lost their lives.