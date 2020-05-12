Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 12 May 2020
Breaking
Total coronavirus cases reach 2,818 WHO says ‘extreme vigilance’ needed in exit from coronavirus lockdowns Sisi Congratulates Iraq`s New Prime Minister Two Kurdish girls reunite with families after being liberated from ISIS Iraq’s new PM orders security forces to avoid violence in response to protests Iraq releases detained anti-government protesters, appoints new general US contributes $6.5 million to Iraq camps COVID-19 response Anti-government rallies resume in Iraq seeking early polls, accountability Iraq’s al-Kadhimi: We will release protest detainees, except those linked to killings Can Iraq's new PM, and the region, escape Suleimani's long shadow?
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 12 May 2020 12:00 AM

Total coronavirus cases reach 2,818

41cff3a4a3325dc2d1c798a267ed5897_L
The total number of coronavirus infections in Iraq has now risen to 2,818, the country's health ministry reported on Monday evening.

A statement by the ministry explained that 51 new cases have been confirmed over the past day, pointing out that 50 of them were registered in the capital Baghdad while the other one was in Basra province.

In the meantime, one more patient died from COVID-19 in Baghdad, the statement added.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, a total of 1,790 patients have so far recovered from the novel virus while 110 have lost their lives.
Related Stories
Read
PM kadhimi BP

Iraqi PM calls on European companies to invest in Iraq 11 May 2020 06:33 PM

rouhani

Kadhimi talks to Rouhani despite Iran's destabilizing behavior 11 May 2020 06:30 PM

Sisi

Egyptian president congratulates Iraqi PM on forming cabinet 11 May 2020 06:23 PM

12

Sisi Congratulates Iraq`s New Prime Minister 11 May 2020 06:17 PM

UAE

Salih receives cables of condolences from UAE leaders 10 May 2020 10:28 PM

salih salih

Iraqi president mourns death of Princess Badiya bint King Ali 10 May 2020 10:24 PM

200303-A-TC012-005

Iraq reports 88 new coronavirus cases, 2 fatalities 10 May 2020 10:11 PM

exp

3 civilians injured in Baghdad explosion: media 10 May 2020 09:59 PM

Comments