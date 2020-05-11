Iran: Coronavirus Cases Rise to over 109,000, with 6,685 Deaths

Iran detected 1,683 more people infected with the new coronavirus, brining the total number of cases up to 109,286, said Kianoosh Jahanpour, a spokesperson for the country’s health ministry.



Within the past 24 hours alone, 45 more people died from the novel virus across Iran, Jahanpour said in a televised statement.



The official also updated the death toll, saying that a total of 6,685 people have so far lost their lives due to COVID-19.



Out of the total number of infected cases, 87,422 people have fully recovered, he added.



