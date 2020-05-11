Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 11 May 2020
WHO says ‘extreme vigilance’ needed in exit from coronavirus lockdowns Sisi Congratulates Iraq`s New Prime Minister Two Kurdish girls reunite with families after being liberated from ISIS Iraq’s new PM orders security forces to avoid violence in response to protests Iraq releases detained anti-government protesters, appoints new general US contributes $6.5 million to Iraq camps COVID-19 response Anti-government rallies resume in Iraq seeking early polls, accountability Iraq’s al-Kadhimi: We will release protest detainees, except those linked to killings Can Iraq's new PM, and the region, escape Suleimani's long shadow? HRW: Iran imprisons protesters over Ukraine airplane disaster
Monday، 11 May 2020 06:33 PM

Iraqi PM calls on European companies to invest in Iraq

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi called on European companies to work and invest in Iraq, while stressing his commitment to protecting the demonstrators and holding those involved to attack them accountable.


During his meeting in his office in the governmental palace today with ambassadors of the European Union countries, Al-Kadhemi confirmed that the union is a friend and partner and we hope that the countries of the union will continue to support Iraq in its war against Daesh because of the economic conditions it faces during Corona pandemic that lowered world oil prices, according to a statement by his media office received by Iraqi News Agency (INA).


PM Al-Kadhemi added: "We look forward to helping European countries in Iraq to build its economy," calling on "European companies to work and invest in Iraq, and promised to overcome obstacles that may face their work"
The Prime Minister continued: We are committed to what our people to respect human rights, the right to peaceful demonstrations, protect demonstrators, hold those involved to attack them accountable, carry out the reform process and conduct free and fair elections.

