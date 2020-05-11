Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 11 May 2020
Kadhimi talks to Rouhani despite Iran's destabilizing behavior

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi discussed on Monday, with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani the file of economic cooperation and the issue of joint industrial areas.


Al- Kadhemi received a phone call from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in which he congratulated Al- Kadhemi and expressed optimism about his ability to lead the country, wishing success to the new government, included a statement by his media office received by Iraqi News Agency (INA).

 

Rouhani stressed, according to the statement, that "his country has always sought to develop relations between the two neighboring countries in all fields, and it is looking to open the border crossing for the commercial movement, as permitted by the preventive measures."


The two sides also discussed the file of economic cooperation in general, and the file of joint industrial areas in particular.


Al- Kadhemi thanked the Iranian President, wishing the Iranian Republic and the Iranian people good and prosperity.

