Iranian Warship Kills 19 Soldiers in Friendly Fire

An Iranian warship killed 19 soldiers and wounded 15 others after it mistakenly hit another warship during a military exercise, Iran’s navy confirmed on Monday.



The frigate Jamaran fired at a training target released by a support ship, the Konarak. However, the support ship stayed too close to the target and was hit, the state television said.



“The incident took place in the perimeter of Iran’s southern Bandar-e Jask port on the Gulf of Oman during Iranian Navy drills on Sunday afternoon, in which 19 sailors were killed and 15 others were injured,” state TV said, quoting the navy.



Military officials said they had launched an investigation into the incident.