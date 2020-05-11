Egyptian president congratulates Iraqi PM on forming cabinet

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi received a phone call from Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, few days after the latter took oath before the parliament.



Sisi congratulated Kadhimi on managing to gain the parliament’s confidence and form the new government, affirming Egypt’s firm support to the security of Iraq.



Kadhimi thanked Sisi and hailed the strong strategic relations between Egypt and Iraq. He also expressed keenness to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation in all fields.