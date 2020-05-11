Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 11 May 2020
Breaking
WHO says ‘extreme vigilance’ needed in exit from coronavirus lockdowns Sisi Congratulates Iraq`s New Prime Minister Two Kurdish girls reunite with families after being liberated from ISIS Iraq’s new PM orders security forces to avoid violence in response to protests Iraq releases detained anti-government protesters, appoints new general US contributes $6.5 million to Iraq camps COVID-19 response Anti-government rallies resume in Iraq seeking early polls, accountability Iraq’s al-Kadhimi: We will release protest detainees, except those linked to killings Can Iraq's new PM, and the region, escape Suleimani's long shadow? HRW: Iran imprisons protesters over Ukraine airplane disaster
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 11 May 2020 06:21 PM

Germany surge sounds coronavirus alarm as world takes steps to reopen

11
Germany reported on Monday that new coronavirus infections were accelerating exponentially after early steps to ease its lockdown, news that sounded a global alarm even as businesses opened from Paris hair salons to Shanghai Disneyland, according to Reuters.

Germany’s Robert Koch Institute reported that the “reproduction rate” - the number of people each person infected with the coronavirus goes on to infect - had risen to 1.1. Any rate above 1 means the virus is spreading exponentially.

German authorities had taken early steps to ease lockdown measures just days earlier, a stark illustration that progress can swiftly be reversed even in a country with one of the best records in Europe of containing the virus so far.

It follows a new outbreak in night clubs in South Korea, another country that had succeeded in limiting infections.

Governments around the world are struggling with the question of how to reopen their economies while still containing the coronavirus. In Europe, the world’s worst-hit continent, Spain and France began major steps to ease lockdowns, while Britain announced more cautious moves.

Traffic flowed along the Champs Elysees in Paris, a giant tricolore flag billowing under the Arc de Triomphe, as workers cleaned shop-front windows to reopen.

“Everyone’s a little bit nervous. Wow! We don’t know where we’re headed but we’re off,” said Marc Mauny, a hair stylist who opened his salon in western France at the stroke of midnight when new rules took effect.

Mickey Mouse welcomed thinned-out crowds in Shanghai, the first Disney theme park to re-open, with a strict limit on the number of tickets. Parades and fireworks were cancelled, and workers and guests were required to wear face masks and have their temperatures screened at the entrance.

“I think (these measures) make tourists feel at ease,” said Kay Yu, a 29-year-old pass holder wearing a Minnie Mouse hat, who said he had woken up at 4 a.m. to make the trip to the park.
Related Stories
Read
56647eef-155b-4f2e-b209-32c17d2b88ba_16x9_600x338

WHO says ‘extreme vigilance’ needed in exit from coronavirus lockdowns 11 May 2020 10:58 PM

12

Iran: Coronavirus Cases Rise to over 109,000, with 6,685 Deaths 11 May 2020 07:29 PM

12

Iranian Warship Kills 19 Soldiers in Friendly Fire 11 May 2020 06:26 PM

11

Basra Police Shuts Down Headquarter of Islamist Party over Shooting Protesters 11 May 2020 06:24 PM

riyadh

Saudi Arabia reports 0.6% death rate: ministry 11 May 2020 06:09 PM

12

photos published for damaged Iranian warship 11 May 2020 06:03 PM

coronavirus iran bp

Japan could end state of emergency for regions with stable virus cases 11 May 2020 03:12 PM

1587617107940

Spanish cafes reopen as daily death toll falls to seven-week low 11 May 2020 02:56 PM

Comments