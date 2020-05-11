Sisi Congratulates Iraq`s New Prime Minister



President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi telephoned the new Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi on Sunday, according to Bassam Radi, the Presidency Spokesman.



Sisi congratulated Kazemi for his success in gaining the confidence of the Iraqi parliament and forming the government.



The president confirmed Egypt's firm support for the security and stability of brotherly Iraq, and pride in the close and historical fraternal ties that link Egypt and Iraq.



On his part, the Iraqi Prime Minister expressed his gratitude as president Sisi congratulating him.



Kazemi praised the depth and strength of the strategic relations between the two brotherly countries.



He confirmed the keenness to enhance the frameworks of joint cooperation in various fields, and appreciation for the Egyptian efforts in support of the Iraqi issue.



Kazemi pointed out to the vital Egyptian role in strengthening the mechanisms of Arab Action in facing the current crises and challenges in the region.



It is worth mentioning that the Iraqi protesters who were barred from streets because of the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the new government in Iraq headed by Kazemi announced plans to release the protesters who were arrested due to their participation in the popular protests that took place in October.



Kazemi also promised to “hold accountable those who caused bloodshed in the country, achieve justice, compensate the relatives of more than 550 people killed throughout the protests, and care for the injured.”



His remarks came in a televised speech while addressing the Iraqis yesterday, following the first meeting of his cabinet; the speech came in conjunction with calls on social media for demonstrations.



The previous government, headed by Adel Abdel-Mahdi was asserting since October that it was unable to find “shooters” who killed the demonstrators who were demanding the renewal of the entire political class.



Kazemi promised to “investigate the facts in all incidents.”





Last Wednesday, the deputies approved 15 of the 22 ministers, so Kazemi still has the task of replacing seven ministers.



On the other hand, Kazemi called on the parliament to adopt the new electoral law necessary for the early elections promised by his predecessor.