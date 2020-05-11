photos published for damaged Iranian warship

Saudi Al-Arabiya published a video for an Iranian warship that was hit by another Iranian destroyer accidentally.

One Iranian warship accidentally struck another with a missile during an exercise, killing 19 sailors and wounding 15 others, Iran’s navy said on Monday, Reuters reported.



The incident took place during training in the Gulf of Oman, a sensitive waterway that connects to the Strait of Hormuz through which about a fifth of the world’s oil passes. Iran regularly conducts exercises in the area.