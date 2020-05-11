Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 11 May 2020
Breaking
Two Kurdish girls reunite with families after being liberated from ISIS Iraq’s new PM orders security forces to avoid violence in response to protests Iraq releases detained anti-government protesters, appoints new general US contributes $6.5 million to Iraq camps COVID-19 response Anti-government rallies resume in Iraq seeking early polls, accountability Iraq’s al-Kadhimi: We will release protest detainees, except those linked to killings Can Iraq's new PM, and the region, escape Suleimani's long shadow? HRW: Iran imprisons protesters over Ukraine airplane disaster Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi calls on govt to meet peoples’ demands KRG Delegation Forms Two Committees for Negotiations with New Iraqi Gov't
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 11 May 2020 02:51 PM

Russia overtakes Italy and Britain after record rise in coronavirus cases

11

Russia’s coronavirus cases overtook Italian and British infections on Monday to become the third highest in the world after a record daily rise hours before President Vladimir Putin was due to review the country’s lockdown regime. 


The official tally surged to 221,344, meaning Russia now has more registered cases than Italy or Britain and only trails Spain and the United States, as the number of new cases of the novel coronavirus jumped by 11,656 in the past 24 hours. 


More than half of all cases and deaths are in Moscow, the epicentre of Russia’s outbreak. On Monday, it reported an overnight increase of 6,169 new cases, bringing its official total to 115,909. 


The country’s coronavirus response centre also reported 94 new deaths, taking the overall death toll to 2,009 people. The official death toll remains far lower than in many countries, something Kremlin critics have queried. 

Russian officials attribute the rising and large number of cases to a massive testing programme which they say has seen over 5.6 million tests conducted. 


Putin is due to hold a meeting later on Monday, a public holiday in Russia, to decide whether to modify the country’s lockdown regime which entered into force at the end of March. 

Related Stories
Read
coronavirus iran bp

Japan could end state of emergency for regions with stable virus cases 11 May 2020 03:12 PM

1587617107940

Spanish cafes reopen as daily death toll falls to seven-week low 11 May 2020 02:56 PM

Iran Is Sending Its New ‘Stealth’ Destroyer To Tangle with The US Navy

Iranian warship hit by missile in training accident, killing 19 sailors 11 May 2020 02:33 PM

jjj

British PM presents conditional plan to reopen society 10 May 2020 10:18 PM

coronavirus-4944680_960_720

Iranian health ministry warns of hard fall over coronavirus 10 May 2020 10:03 PM

a0f530a5feea167ca2dff6d5d22bc417_L

Two Kurdish girls reunite with families after being liberated from ISIS 10 May 2020 06:32 PM

iran-coronavirus

Iran Confirms 1,383 New COVID-19 Infections 10 May 2020 03:27 PM

coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

Iran accused of hiding COVID-19 deaths as police arrest 320 for ‘spreading rumors’ 10 May 2020 03:23 PM

Comments