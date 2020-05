Iraqi President Barham Salih received cables of congratulations from Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan President of United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of UAE and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi on forming the new government, the Presidency said on Sunday.



The Emirati leaders wished the President good health and wellness, and wished Iraqis progress and prosperity.