Iraqi president mourns death of Princess Badiya bint King Ali

Iraqi President Barham Salih sent a message of condolences and sympathy to Sharif Ali bin al-Hussein on the passing of his mother the Princess Badiya bint King Ali, the Presidency said on Sunday.



The following is the text of condolences:



"Dear brother, Sharif Ali bin al-Hussein,



Our hearts hurt deeply from having to hear the tragic news about the passing of Princess Badiya bint King Ali.



On this mournful day, we write to express our sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to you.



We pray to the Almighty for the late Princess's eternal rest in peace and for inspiring her family and her loved ones patience and solace.

We belong to Allah, and to Him shall we return.