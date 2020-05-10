Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 11 May 2020
Two Kurdish girls reunite with families after being liberated from ISIS Iraq’s new PM orders security forces to avoid violence in response to protests Iraq releases detained anti-government protesters, appoints new general US contributes $6.5 million to Iraq camps COVID-19 response Anti-government rallies resume in Iraq seeking early polls, accountability Iraq’s al-Kadhimi: We will release protest detainees, except those linked to killings Can Iraq's new PM, and the region, escape Suleimani's long shadow? HRW: Iran imprisons protesters over Ukraine airplane disaster Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi calls on govt to meet peoples’ demands KRG Delegation Forms Two Committees for Negotiations with New Iraqi Gov't
Sunday، 10 May 2020 10:24 PM

Iraqi president mourns death of Princess Badiya bint King Ali

Iraqi President Barham Salih sent a message of condolences and sympathy to Sharif Ali bin al-Hussein on the passing of his mother the Princess Badiya bint King Ali, the Presidency said on Sunday.


The following is the text of condolences:


"Dear brother, Sharif Ali bin al-Hussein,


Our hearts hurt deeply from having to hear the tragic news about the passing of Princess Badiya bint King Ali.


On this mournful day, we write to express our sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to you.


We pray to the Almighty for the late Princess's eternal rest in peace and for inspiring her family and her loved ones patience and solace.
We belong to Allah, and to Him shall we return.

