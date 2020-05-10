Two Kurdish girls reunite with families after being liberated from ISIS

Two Kurdish Yezidi girls have been reunited with their families after they were freed from the ISIS terrorist group in Syria, a Kurdish official said.



The young girls were found in Camp al-Hol of northern Syria where over 73,000 captured members of IS and their dependents are being kept by the Syrian Kurdish forces of SDF.



The girls were taken to a safe place after being rescued from the camp, and they waited for the reunion with their families in Kurdistan Region for weeks, said Hussein Qa’edi, head of Kurdistan Region’s Special Office for Yezidi Abductee Affairs.



The official told the Baghdad Post that due to the coronavirus crisis and the restrictions on the border crossings, the repatriation of the liberated Yezidi girls was delayed.



“We corresponded with the authorities at the Pishabour border crossings to allow the repatriation of the two girls,” Qa’edi added.



Back in August 2014, when the IS jihadists overran Sinjar in northern Iraq after the Iraqi army collapsed in the face of terrorist attacks, IS kidnapped 6,417 Kurdish Yezidis.



According to the latest records, over 3,500 abductees have so far been rescued from the grip of the extremist group.