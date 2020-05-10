Iraq’s new PM orders security forces to avoid violence in response to protests

The New Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Sunday ordered the security forces to exercise restrain as protests in the capital and other provinces break out again.



Less than 72 hours after Kadhimi’s appointment and the formation of his cabinet, anti-government protests resumed in Iraq and large crowds of protesters were pushing closer to the fortified Green Zone earlier today.



According to media reports, Kadhimi has warned the security forces that using live ammunition against protesters “is not allowed under any circumstances”.



It comes amid reports of violence in some southern provinces. Previous reports claimed that protesters set fire to headquarters of Badr Brigade, Asaib Ahl al-Haq, and State of Law Coalition in Wasit province.