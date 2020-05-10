Iran Confirms 1,383 New COVID-19 Infections

Iran’s Health Ministry says it has confirmed 1,383 new cases of infection with the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of cases to 107,603.

The Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 51 patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,640.

Jahanpour said 86,143 patients have recovered from the disease so far, and been discharged from hospital.



2,675 of COVID-19 patients are also in critical conditions, he added.

Jahanpour underlined that 586,699 COVID-19 tests have been carried out across the country.