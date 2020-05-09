Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 10 May 2020
Breaking
Iraq’s al-Kadhimi: We will release protest detainees, except those linked to killings Can Iraq's new PM, and the region, escape Suleimani's long shadow? HRW: Iran imprisons protesters over Ukraine airplane disaster Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi calls on govt to meet peoples’ demands KRG Delegation Forms Two Committees for Negotiations with New Iraqi Gov't Saudi Arabia welcomes formation of new Iraqi government Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 1,793 new cases, total rises to 33,731 Pompeo welcomes new Iraq government, extends Iran sanctions waiver by 120 days Iraqi military says 3 rockets strike near Baghdad Iraq's economy to shrink by almost 10 percent in 2020: World Bank
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 09 May 2020 07:08 PM

Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi calls on govt to meet peoples’ demands

2098641-1427407150
Iraq’s new prime minister Musafa Al-Kadhimi on Satutrday chaired his first cabinet meeting since being sworn in on Thursday.

“Iraqi government must secure safe conditions for upcoming elections,” he said, while also calling on the government to work to achieve the demands of the Iraqi people.

Kadhimi also received the US ambassador to Iraq Douglas Silliman, telling him that it was “essential to maintain security and stability in the region.”
He added: “Iraq will not be a proxy arena for settling affairs or a launch pad for attacking any neighboring or friendly country.”


Ambassador Silliman assured the new Iraqi prime minister that Washington is ready to support the country and its fight against coronavirus.


Related Stories
Read
df8d8dad-9361-4b21-b690-5c5fb0d84a7b_16x9_600x338

Iraq’s al-Kadhimi: We will release protest detainees, except those linked to killings 09 May 2020 11:08 PM

1

KRG Delegation Forms Two Committees for Negotiations with New Iraqi Gov't 09 May 2020 01:57 AM

AI

Amnesty Iraq urges PM to end human rights 'horrific violations' 08 May 2020 06:48 PM

WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-07-at-1.00.47-PM-1-1024x683

Iraq's amb. to Athens, Greek migration min. discuss citizens' repatriation 08 May 2020 06:06 PM

iraq forces BP

Combined force arrests 2 terrorists, finds den in Salah al-Din 08 May 2020 06:00 PM

quake

Earthquake in northern Iran kills 2, injures 38 08 May 2020 02:59 PM

PM kadhimi BP

Kadhimi, Abd al-Mahdi discuss some democracy files 08 May 2020 12:30 AM

16752020_a4e0f8cb-78aa-4681-9794-a408b2ca57b1

Salih receives cable of congratulations from Kuwaiti Amir 08 May 2020 12:24 AM

Comments