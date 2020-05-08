Earthquake in northern Iran kills 2, injures 38

Two people died and 38 were injured when a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck northern Iran in the early hours of Friday and people fled their homes in panic, state television reported, according to Reuters.



There were at least 40 milder aftershocks, but no serious damage from the quake that struck after midnight on the border of the provinces of Tehran and Mazandaran, it added.



The epicentre was south of Iran’s highest peak, the snow-capped Mount Damavand, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).