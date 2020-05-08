Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 08 May 2020
Friday، 08 May 2020 12:30 AM

Kadhimi, Abd al-Mahdi discuss some democracy files

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi discussed with former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi a number of files.


A government source told Iraqi News Agency (INA) on Thursday, that Al-Kadhemi visited Abdul-Mahdi and the two sides discussed a number of files, including the peaceful and smooth transfer of authority, continued cooperation and benefiting from experiences.


Abdul-Mahdi expressed his wishes to Al-Kadhemi and his cabinet for success, congratulating his government on the confidence-grant by the House of Representatives.


The two also discussed the completed and pending files within the previous government program and the continuation of cooperation in the interest of people and consolidating the work of state institutions as well as strengthening the democratic experience.

