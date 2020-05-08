Salih receives cable of congratulations from Kuwaiti Amir

Iraqi President Barham Salih received on Thursdat a cable of congratulations from the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah that Iraqi Parliament gave Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government a vote of confidence.



In the cable, the Amir wished His Excellency the President good health and wellness and to all Iraqis wishing them progress and prosperity.

The following is the text of congratulations:



"His Excellency President of the brotherly Republic of Iraq Dr. Barham Salih, God bless you.



It gives me great pleasure to extend to you our sincere wishes and congratulations on the occasion of approving Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government by the Parliament. We wish the new government every success to achieve what Iraqis people are looking for such as progress and prosperity.

We take this opportunity to reaffirm our close ties, and to emphasize our constant and common desire to improve and boost these relations in the interest of our two fraternal countries.

With my sincere appreciation,



Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,

the Amir of the State of Kuwait."