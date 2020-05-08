Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 08 May 2020
Breaking
Saudi Arabia welcomes formation of new Iraqi government Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 1,793 new cases, total rises to 33,731 Pompeo welcomes new Iraq government, extends Iran sanctions waiver by 120 days Iraqi military says 3 rockets strike near Baghdad Iraq's economy to shrink by almost 10 percent in 2020: World Bank KRG delegation to meet with Iraqi ministers of oil, finance today Facebook says it dismantles disinformation network tied to Iran's state media Here's to know everything about Iraqi PM-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi Iraqi parliament to vote confidence on Kadhmi's cabinet on Wednesday ISIS attacks Iraqi army in Diyala again, casualties reported
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 08 May 2020 12:24 AM

Salih receives cable of congratulations from Kuwaiti Amir

16752020_a4e0f8cb-78aa-4681-9794-a408b2ca57b1

Iraqi President Barham Salih received on Thursdat a cable of congratulations from the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah that Iraqi Parliament gave Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government a vote of confidence.


In the cable, the Amir wished His Excellency the President good health and wellness and to all Iraqis wishing them progress and prosperity.
The following is the text of congratulations:


"His Excellency President of the brotherly Republic of Iraq Dr. Barham Salih, God bless you.


It gives me great pleasure to extend to you our sincere wishes and congratulations on the occasion of approving Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government by the Parliament. We wish the new government every success to achieve what Iraqis people are looking for such as progress and prosperity.
We take this opportunity to reaffirm our close ties, and to emphasize our constant and common desire to improve and boost these relations in the interest of our two fraternal countries.
With my sincere appreciation,

Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,
the Amir of the State of Kuwait."

Related Stories
Read
2095741-1356517355

Saudi Arabia welcomes formation of new Iraqi government 07 May 2020 09:28 PM

510898Image1

Pompeo welcomes new Iraq government, extends Iran sanctions waiver by 120 days 07 May 2020 04:22 PM

pompeo

U.S. to renew waiver for Iraq to import Iranian electricity for 120 days: State Department 07 May 2020 12:55 PM

pm

Kadhimi takes oath as prime minister of Iraq after Cabinet approved 07 May 2020 02:15 AM

Iraq

Kadhimi fails to pass oil ministry candidate in parliament 07 May 2020 02:11 AM

Parl

Iraqi Cabinet approved 07 May 2020 01:13 AM

Breaking

Iraqi parliament starts vote on Kadhimi's Cabinet 07 May 2020 01:03 AM

kadh

Iraqi PM-designate, ministerial candidates arrive at parl't: sources 06 May 2020 11:21 PM

Comments