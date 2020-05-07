Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 08 May 2020
Thursday، 07 May 2020 09:28 PM

Saudi Arabia welcomes formation of new Iraqi government

 Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry welcomed the formation of Iraq’s new government headed by Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Thursday.
The ministry added that the Kingdom supports Iraq, is ready to work with it and strengthen the historic ties between the two countries in order to achieve safety and security in the region and prevent external interference.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Al-Kadhimi on forming a government.
Al-Kadhimi was sworn in as prime minister by lawmakers early on Thursday after weeks of political negotiations as the country faces a severe economic crisis spurred by plummeting oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.
