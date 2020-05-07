Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 07 May 2020
Thursday، 07 May 2020 04:40 PM

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 1,793 new cases, total rises to 33,731

Saudi Arabia reported 1,793 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 33,731 and the virus-related death toll to 219, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.


One Saudi Arabian citizen died and nine non-Saudi citizens died in Mecca, Khobar, Medina, Riyadh, and Jeddah, health ministry spokesman Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said.

They were between the ages of 30 and 78 years old, he added.
Saudi Arabian citizens made up 25 percent of the new infections, while non-Saudi residents made up 75 percent of the newly reported cases, al-Abd al-Ali said.

Males made up 83 percent and females made up 17 percent of infections, he added.

The ministry detected 396 coronavirus cases in Medina, 315 in Jeddah, 254 in Mecca, 194 in Riyadh, 171 in Dammam, and 120 in Khobar.
The other cases were reported in other cities and provinces across the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Interior on Thursday announced that gatherings, including those of more than one family, and crowds of more than five people are banned.

The decision comes as part of measures to ensure people adhere to social distancing measures.



