Thursday، 07 May 2020 03:18 PM

Iran's COVID-19 cases top 103,000

The Iranian Health Ministry on Thursday confirmed 1,485 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 103,135, state-run IRNA news agency reported.


Over the past 24 hours, 68 patients were confirmed dead from the virus, raising the death toll to 6,486, said Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.


Meanwhile, a total of 82,744 have recovered and left hospitals, while 2,728 remain under medical surveillance, Jahanpur added.


The number of administered lab tests across the country has reached 544,702, Jahanpur noted.


Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19

