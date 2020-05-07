Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 07 May 2020
Breaking
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 1,793 new cases, total rises to 33,731 Pompeo welcomes new Iraq government, extends Iran sanctions waiver by 120 days Iraqi military says 3 rockets strike near Baghdad Iraq's economy to shrink by almost 10 percent in 2020: World Bank KRG delegation to meet with Iraqi ministers of oil, finance today Facebook says it dismantles disinformation network tied to Iran's state media Here's to know everything about Iraqi PM-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi Iraqi parliament to vote confidence on Kadhmi's cabinet on Wednesday ISIS attacks Iraqi army in Diyala again, casualties reported Iran newspaper calls for action against German envoy after Hezbollah designation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 07 May 2020 12:55 PM

U.S. to renew waiver for Iraq to import Iranian electricity for 120 days: State Department

pompeo

The United States will grant a 120-day waiver for Iraq to continue importing electricity from Iran to help the new Iraqi government succeed, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the newly installed Iraqi prime minister. 


“In support of the new government the United States will move forward with a 120-day electricity waiver as a display of our desire to help provide the right conditions for success,” the State Department said in a statement on a call between Pompeo and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. 


Washington had repeatedly extended the exemption for Baghdad to use crucial Iranian energy supplies for its power grid for periods of 90 or 120 days, but last month it granted an extension for only 30 days as Baghdad struggled to form a new government.

Related Stories
Read
510898Image1

Pompeo welcomes new Iraq government, extends Iran sanctions waiver by 120 days 07 May 2020 04:22 PM

pm

Kadhimi takes oath as prime minister of Iraq after Cabinet approved 07 May 2020 02:15 AM

Iraq

Kadhimi fails to pass oil ministry candidate in parliament 07 May 2020 02:11 AM

Parl

Iraqi Cabinet approved 07 May 2020 01:13 AM

Breaking

Iraqi parliament starts vote on Kadhimi's Cabinet 07 May 2020 01:03 AM

kadh

Iraqi PM-designate, ministerial candidates arrive at parl't: sources 06 May 2020 11:21 PM

download

Iraqi military says 3 rockets strike near Baghdad 06 May 2020 06:41 PM

gul17314

Iraq's economy to shrink by almost 10 percent in 2020: World Bank 06 May 2020 06:33 PM

Comments