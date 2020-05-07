Kadhimi fails to pass oil ministry candidate in parliament

No candidate for the Oil Ministry in Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's Cabinet has been approved, lawmakers said, according to Reuters.

Iraq's parliament approved a majority of ministers presented by Kadhimi on Wednesday, lawmakers said, ushering in a new government after months of deadlock, Reuters reported.



The parliament approved Goma'a Anad as defense minister and Othman Al-Ghanemi as interior minister.



Also, Kadhimi's picks for finance, electricity and other key portfolios passed during a parliament vote on the cabinet, the lawmakers said.



Several ministerial candidates were rejected, however, meaning Kadhimi will begin his term without a full government.