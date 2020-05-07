Iraqi Cabinet approved

Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 07 May 2020
Thursday، 07 May 2020 01:13 AM

Iraq's parliament approved a majority of ministers presented by Prime Minister-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Wednesday, lawmakers said, ushering in a new government after months of deadlock, Reuters reported.

 

The parliament approved Goma'a Anad as defense minister and Othman Al-Ghanemi as interior minister.

Also, Kadhimi's picks for finance, electricity and other key portfolios passed during a parliament vote on the cabinet, the lawmakers said.


Several ministerial candidates were rejected, however, meaning Kadhimi will begin his term without a full government.

