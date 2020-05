Sources revealed that Iraq's Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and his ministerial candidates arrive at the parliament for the vote of confidence session.

This comes while many Iraqis have rejected Kadhimi following months of protests that called for appointing an independent leader for the prime minister post.

Earlier, Mohammed Allawi and Adnan Al-Zurfi stepped down after being appointed by the Iraqi president as prime minister amid public rejection.