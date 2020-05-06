Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 06 May 2020
Wednesday، 06 May 2020 02:39 PM

KRG delegation to meet with Iraqi ministers of oil, finance today

A high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is in Baghdad where it is set to meet with ministers of oil and finance on Wednesday.

The delegation, headed by Kurdistan Region Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday for the second round of talks with the Iraqi federal government in hopes of finding a solution to their disputes.

The delegation, accompanied by Kurdish members of the Iraqi parliament gathered at Iraqi President Barham Salih's palace a day earlier to discuss the position of Kurds in the ongoing issues, especially with regards to PM-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi's future government.

Kadhimi is expected to submit his cabinet lineup to the parliament today where MPs would convene to vote.
Last Modified: Wednesday، 06 May 2020 06:30 PM
