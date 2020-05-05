Iraq: COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 100

The death toll from the new coronavirus in Iraq has now surpassed 100, the health ministry reported on Tuesday.



At least 5,898 suspects have gone through medical checks over the past 24 hours, the ministry said, noting that 85 infections were detected.



According to the ministry, 34 cases were confirmed in the capital Baghdad, 13 in Karbala, 19 in Basra, 12 in Kirkuk, three in Muthanna, two in Najaf, one in Missan, and another in Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil.



During the same period of time, four new deaths were confirmed in Baghdad, brining the total number to 102.



Out of 2,431 infections registered so far, at least 1,571 patients have been discharged from the hospital and returned home.