Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 06 May 2020
Breaking
Here's to know everything about Iraqi PM-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi Iraqi parliament to vote confidence on Kadhmi's cabinet on Wednesday ISIS attacks Iraqi army in Diyala again, casualties reported Iran newspaper calls for action against German envoy after Hezbollah designation Iraq's Intelligence arrests ISIS terrorist in Mosul State of Law Coalition announces non-voting for Al-Kadhimi’s government Iran, Russia launch hacking attacks on British universities to steal coronavirus vaccine secrets Iran to reopen many mosques as 47 more die of virus Fresh clashes erupt between Turkish forces and SDF in Raqqa Iraq's COVID-19 cases rise to 2,219
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 05 May 2020 10:00 PM

Iraq: COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 100

000
The death toll from the new coronavirus in Iraq has now surpassed 100, the health ministry reported on Tuesday.

At least 5,898 suspects have gone through medical checks over the past 24 hours, the ministry said, noting that 85 infections were detected.

According to the ministry, 34 cases were confirmed in the capital Baghdad, 13 in Karbala, 19 in Basra, 12 in Kirkuk, three in Muthanna, two in Najaf, one in Missan, and another in Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil.

During the same period of time, four new deaths were confirmed in Baghdad, brining the total number to 102.

Out of 2,431 infections registered so far, at least 1,571 patients have been discharged from the hospital and returned home.
Related Stories
Read
kadh

Here's to know everything about Iraqi PM-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi 05 May 2020 11:41 PM

f3f1e326f2e5db652346f5b635cb34cb_XL

Iraqi parliament to vote confidence on Kadhmi's cabinet on Wednesday 05 May 2020 02:58 AM

14990df5da07567539dee511702ff6c9_L

ISIS attacks Iraqi army in Diyala again, casualties reported 05 May 2020 02:55 AM

11

COVID-19 Infections in Iraq Rise to 2,296 04 May 2020 02:05 AM

11

Kurdistan: No New COVID-19 Cases in Past Day 04 May 2020 02:02 AM

1

Complete lockdown announced in Kirkuk 04 May 2020 01:58 AM

b

Iraq's borders with Iran and Kuwait still closed: Basra crisis cell 03 May 2020 11:50 PM

erhabeeeeeeee

Iraq's Intelligence arrests ISIS terrorist in Mosul 03 May 2020 06:29 PM

Comments