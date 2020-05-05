Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 05 May 2020
Breaking
Iraqi parliament to vote confidence on Kadhmi's cabinet on Wednesday ISIS attacks Iraqi army in Diyala again, casualties reported Iran newspaper calls for action against German envoy after Hezbollah designation Iraq's Intelligence arrests ISIS terrorist in Mosul State of Law Coalition announces non-voting for Al-Kadhimi’s government Iran, Russia launch hacking attacks on British universities to steal coronavirus vaccine secrets Iran to reopen many mosques as 47 more die of virus Fresh clashes erupt between Turkish forces and SDF in Raqqa Iraq's COVID-19 cases rise to 2,219 US intelligence director urges France to ban Hezbollah
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 05 May 2020 03:27 PM

Syria strikes kill 14 Iranian, allied fighters

IMIS
Overnight strikes on positions held by Iranian-backed militias and their allies in eastern Syria killed 14 fighters, a war monitor said on Tuesday.
It was not immediately clear who carried out the strikes in the desert near the town of Mayadin, which came minutes after Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli strikes over the country’s north, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
But Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman said it was “likely” that Israel mounted the operation, which killed several Iraqi as well as Iranian fighters.
Related Stories
Read
Iran flags

Iran Judiciary Accuses Detained Students Of Terrorist Affiliations 05 May 2020 03:32 PM

0

Britain outpaces Italy with Europe's highest official coronavirus death toll 05 May 2020 03:10 PM

3

Iran death toll from new coronavirus outbreak rises by 63 to 6,340: health ministry official 05 May 2020 03:06 PM

d88688eb-affd-4daa-be86-857dad31f105_16x9_600x338

Iran newspaper calls for action against German envoy after Hezbollah designation 05 May 2020 12:37 AM

Taliban

Taliban attack military centre in Afghanistan, casualties reported 04 May 2020 03:13 PM

Merkel

Germany starts to reopen, but arguments rage over pace 04 May 2020 03:08 PM

Abbas Mousavi

Iran says U.S. push to extend Tehran's arms embargo is 'illegitimate' 04 May 2020 02:53 PM

11

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 74 as mosques due to reopen 04 May 2020 02:51 PM

Comments