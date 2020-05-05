Iraqi parliament to vote confidence on Kadhmi's cabinet on Wednesday

The Iraqi Council of Representatives is expected to hold a session for voting on PM-designate Mustafa al-Kadhmi's cabinet on Wednesday, May 6, reports said.



This comes after Kadhimi met with Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi on Monday for talks on the formation of a new government in Baghdad.



They also exchanged views on the specification of a timeline for giving a vote of confidence to Kadhmi's cabinet.



The premier-designate is struggling with convincing the majority of Shia factions as part of them have rejected to support his cabinet.



Earlier on Sunday, State of Law Coalition, led by Nouri al-Maliki, and al-Wataniya Coalition of Ayad Allawi both announced that they would not vote for Kadhmi's proposed cabinet, arguing that it would not be able to address the demands of the Iraqi people.