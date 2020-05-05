Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 05 May 2020
Tuesday، 05 May 2020 02:55 AM

ISIS attacks Iraqi army in Diyala again, casualties reported

The ISIS once again on Monday night conducted an attack on an Iraqi army unit in Diyala province with casualties reported.

The insurgents targeted an army unit in Bahriz town of Diyala province where one soldier was killed and four others were wounded, a security source told reporters.

The jihadists carried out a similar attack on the pro-Iranian Hashd al-Shaabi militias in Diyala on Sunday night, killing seven militiamen and injuring five others, among them were the head of mayoral council of Uzem and a tribal leader.





