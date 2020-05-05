Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 05 May 2020
Tuesday، 05 May 2020 12:37 AM

Iran newspaper calls for action against German envoy after Hezbollah designation

An Iranian state-run daily has called for “firm action” against the German ambassador to Tehran in response to Germany designating the Lebanese Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

Germany branded Hezbollah a “Shia terrorist organization” last week, with dozens of police and special forces storming mosques and associations across the country linked to the Lebanese militant group.

It has previously considered only the organization’s military wing, and not its political wing, as terrorist – a distinction that critics including the US say is false.

Germany’s move has been strongly condemned by the Iranian government and press.

Referring to Germany’s ambassador to Tehran Michael Klor-Berchtold as “the Zionists’ spy,” the state-run Vatan-e Emrooz daily called for “firm action” against him in an article published on Monday.

