Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 05 May 2020
Breaking
Iraqi parliament to vote confidence on Kadhmi's cabinet on Wednesday ISIS attacks Iraqi army in Diyala again, casualties reported Iran newspaper calls for action against German envoy after Hezbollah designation Iraq's Intelligence arrests ISIS terrorist in Mosul State of Law Coalition announces non-voting for Al-Kadhimi’s government Iran, Russia launch hacking attacks on British universities to steal coronavirus vaccine secrets Iran to reopen many mosques as 47 more die of virus Fresh clashes erupt between Turkish forces and SDF in Raqqa Iraq's COVID-19 cases rise to 2,219 US intelligence director urges France to ban Hezbollah
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 04 May 2020 02:53 PM

Iran says U.S. push to extend Tehran's arms embargo is 'illegitimate'

Abbas Mousavi

Iran dismissed as “illegitimate” efforts by the United States to extend the U.N. Security Council arms embargo on Tehran, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday. 


“Iran is not seeking to exit the 2015 nuclear deal with six powers ... America’s move is illegitimate and our reaction will be proportionate,” Abbas Mousavi said in a televised weekly news conference. 


The United States said on Thursday it was “hopeful” the U.N. Security Council would extend the arms embargo on Iran before it expires in October. 


President Donald Trump’s administration has been taking a harder line with the United Nations over its desire to extend and strengthen the embargo on Iran. 


Washington has threatened to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran as leverage to get backing from the 15-member Security Council on extending the U.N. arms embargo on Tehran. 


“The United States is not a member of the nuclear deal anymore ... Iran’s reaction to America’s illegal measures will be firm,” Mousavi said. 


Trump withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran that have crippled its economy. 

Under the deal, Iran agreed to halt its sensitive nuclear work in exchange for sanctions relief. 


Iran, which denies its nuclear program is aimed at building a bomb, has gradually rolled back its commitments under the accord since the United States quit. It argues that Washington’s actions justify such a course. 

Related Stories
Read
d88688eb-affd-4daa-be86-857dad31f105_16x9_600x338

Iran newspaper calls for action against German envoy after Hezbollah designation 05 May 2020 12:37 AM

Taliban

Taliban attack military centre in Afghanistan, casualties reported 04 May 2020 03:13 PM

Merkel

Germany starts to reopen, but arguments rage over pace 04 May 2020 03:08 PM

11

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 74 as mosques due to reopen 04 May 2020 02:51 PM

download

Iran, Russia launch hacking attacks on British universities to steal coronavirus vaccine secrets 03 May 2020 04:52 PM

000_1QT4ZB-640x400

Iran to reopen many mosques as 47 more die of virus 03 May 2020 04:19 PM

Iran

Afghanistan probes report Iranian border guards forced migrants into river, many drowned 03 May 2020 03:23 PM

Khamenei

Iran dissident who demanded Khamenei's resignation attempts suicide in jail 03 May 2020 03:16 PM

Comments