Monday, 04 May 2020
Monday، 04 May 2020 02:05 AM

COVID-19 Infections in Iraq Rise to 2,296

The total number of coronavirus infections in Iraq has now reached 2,296, the health ministry confirmed on Sunday.

Over the past 24 hours, at least 77 new cases had been registered in Iraq, the ministry explained in a statement, adding that 17 recoveries were also recorded.

According to the latest updates by the ministry, a total of 1,490 patients have so far been discharged from the hospital across Iraq, including those in the Kurdistan Region, while 97 others lost their lives.
