Kurdistan: No New COVID-19 Cases in Past Day

In the past 24 hours in the Kurdistan Region, no new infections of coronavirus have been registered, the health ministry said on Sunday evening.



Out of 1,185 people who have taken the test for COVID-19 over the past day, none of them tested positive for the novel virus, a statement by the ministry explained.



Thus, the ministry added, the total number of coronavirus cases across the Kurdistan Region remained steady at 387.



Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the region, at least 332 patients have been discharged from the hospital and returned home while five deaths have been confirmed, according to the ministry.