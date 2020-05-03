Iraq's Intelligence arrests ISIS terrorist in Mosul

The Military Intelligence Directorate on Sunday, announced the arrest of an ISIS group member in south of Mosul.



In a statement which, The Baghdad Post obtained a copy of it, the directorate said that the detachments of the Military Intelligence Division in the 16th Division, in cooperation with the 75th Brigade, and following accurate intelligence information, were able to arrest an ISIS terrorist (Abu Abdul Malik) in the Hammam al-Alil area in the south of Mosul."



"The terrorist is one of the elements of the ISIS groups in the region, and he was wanted by the judiciary under an arrest warrant in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of terrorism."



