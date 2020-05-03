Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 03 May 2020
Breaking
Iraq's Intelligence arrests ISIS terrorist in Mosul State of Law Coalition announces non-voting for Al-Kadhimi’s government Iran, Russia launch hacking attacks on British universities to steal coronavirus vaccine secrets Iran to reopen many mosques as 47 more die of virus Fresh clashes erupt between Turkish forces and SDF in Raqqa Iraq's COVID-19 cases rise to 2,219 US intelligence director urges France to ban Hezbollah US approves remdesivir as emergency treatment for Covid-19 Lebanon approves long-awaited economic rescue plan after months of unrest Germany designates Iran-backed Hezbollah as terrorist organization
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 03 May 2020 04:52 PM

Iran, Russia launch hacking attacks on British universities to steal coronavirus vaccine secrets

download
The British institutions fighting Covid-19 have been subject to cyber attacks traced back to Russia and Iran.

Hackers linked to hostile states have targeted UK universities attempting to produce vaccines and testing kits as well as scientists and doctors studying the virus.

Spy bosses at the National Cyber Security Centre branded the attacks ‘utterly reprehensible’ and confirmed they were working ‘round the clock’ to battle the online menace.

Security and Whitehall figures have revealed a sustained attempt to target Britain’s efforts to fight the virus by accessing emails and servers in universities and scientific facilities. One said: ‘It looks like they’re trying to steal or borrow information about our response to coronavirus.’

A separate security source said: ‘This problem – intellectual property theft and a blurred line between state and serious crime – has been around for a while but there’s obviously now an increased need to ensure we protect UK PLC and its assets.’

However, it is understood that so far no major attack has been successful – and there has been no attack on NHS computer systems, as happened in May 2017 with devastating effect.

The incidents mirror activity detected in the US last week. The director of America’s National Counterintelligence and Security Center, Bill Evanina, said the US government had warned all its medical research organisations of the threat. 
He told the BBC: ‘We have been working… to ensure they are protecting all the research and data as best they can. 

'We have every expectation foreign intelligence services, to include the Chinese Communist Party, will attempt to obtain what we are making here.’

Britain’s security services and online crime fighters have passed a similar warning to UK researchers.

Last night, Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Defence Committee, said Britain should ‘not hesitate in retaliating appropriately’. He added: ‘The global distraction of Covid-19 provides the perfect fog of war to conduct cyber attacks. Especially when the prize of a vaccine is so huge.’

The National Cyber Security Centre said: ‘We have seen an increased proportion of cyber attacks related to coronavirus and our experts work around-the-clock to help organisations targeted.’ 

Related Stories
Read
000_1QT4ZB-640x400

Iran to reopen many mosques as 47 more die of virus 03 May 2020 04:19 PM

Iran

Afghanistan probes report Iranian border guards forced migrants into river, many drowned 03 May 2020 03:23 PM

Khamenei

Iran dissident who demanded Khamenei's resignation attempts suicide in jail 03 May 2020 03:16 PM

irgc

Iran Guards announce cancellation of Qods Day March amid pandemic 03 May 2020 02:59 PM

7ea6f28e42df1ad4ac98e70851482db9_L

Iran coronavirus death toll rises by 47 to 6,203: health ministry 03 May 2020 02:48 PM

Rouhani

Mosques and schools to reopen in Iran's low-risk areas 03 May 2020 02:33 PM

93aa3e292d0762a198f279e46278c318_L

Fresh clashes erupt between Turkish forces and SDF in Raqqa 02 May 2020 11:02 PM

10a3afdc56de23dd47d51b4ee6e8808a_L

Iraq's COVID-19 cases rise to 2,219 02 May 2020 11:00 PM

Comments