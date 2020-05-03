Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 03 May 2020
Breaking
Iraq's Intelligence arrests ISIS terrorist in Mosul State of Law Coalition announces non-voting for Al-Kadhimi’s government Iran, Russia launch hacking attacks on British universities to steal coronavirus vaccine secrets Iran to reopen many mosques as 47 more die of virus Fresh clashes erupt between Turkish forces and SDF in Raqqa Iraq's COVID-19 cases rise to 2,219 US intelligence director urges France to ban Hezbollah US approves remdesivir as emergency treatment for Covid-19 Lebanon approves long-awaited economic rescue plan after months of unrest Germany designates Iran-backed Hezbollah as terrorist organization
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 03 May 2020 03:16 PM

Iran dissident who demanded Khamenei's resignation attempts suicide in jail

Khamenei

A prominent dissident jailed in Iran attempted suicide in prison to protest the situation of political prisoners and possibly the harassment of his family by security and intelligence organs.


Mohammad Nourizad signed a petition along with fourteen other dissidents in June 2019 demanding the resignation of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

 

They were all arrested and eight individuals were tried in a court without due process of law.They were sentenced to a total of 72 years in prison by a court in Iran’s second-largest city, Mashhad in February.


Nourizad who is a documentary film maker reportedly cut his wrist in prison but was rescued. His wife, Fatemeh Maleki told Radio Farda on May 2 that her husband’s lawyer visited him in prison and saw bandages on his hand and face.


He told the lawyer that his decision to commit suicide was not about himself but “for the sake of all political prisoners…to highlight the oppression they endure and pressures they are subjected to”.


Earlier, Nourizad had talked about his intention to commit suicide in prison, but he had mentioned the pressures his family is subjected to.


The Islamic Republic sentenced his son recently to three and a half years prison on trumped-up charges. Nourizad himself was arrested several times before and had gone on hunger strike.

Related Stories
Read
download

Iran, Russia launch hacking attacks on British universities to steal coronavirus vaccine secrets 03 May 2020 04:52 PM

000_1QT4ZB-640x400

Iran to reopen many mosques as 47 more die of virus 03 May 2020 04:19 PM

Iran

Afghanistan probes report Iranian border guards forced migrants into river, many drowned 03 May 2020 03:23 PM

irgc

Iran Guards announce cancellation of Qods Day March amid pandemic 03 May 2020 02:59 PM

7ea6f28e42df1ad4ac98e70851482db9_L

Iran coronavirus death toll rises by 47 to 6,203: health ministry 03 May 2020 02:48 PM

Rouhani

Mosques and schools to reopen in Iran's low-risk areas 03 May 2020 02:33 PM

93aa3e292d0762a198f279e46278c318_L

Fresh clashes erupt between Turkish forces and SDF in Raqqa 02 May 2020 11:02 PM

10a3afdc56de23dd47d51b4ee6e8808a_L

Iraq's COVID-19 cases rise to 2,219 02 May 2020 11:00 PM

Comments