Sunday, 03 May 2020
Sunday، 03 May 2020 12:51 AM

Iraqi Presidency says ISIS gangs must be tracked down

The Iraqi Presidency confirmed that the remnants of terrorist ISIS gangs must be tracked down, and Iraqi soil must be cleared from them. Furthermore, accomplishments realized need to be maintained.


In a statement issued today due to the ISIS attack against Iraqi security Forces in Saladin province, the official spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic stated that the challenges lying ahead of us today require us to come together, to have further solidarity, cooperation and to close ranks of all political forces.


The Presidency offered its sincerest condolences to the martyrs' families. May God bless their souls and grant them paradise. We pray for a speedy recovery to those injured.

