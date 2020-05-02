Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 03 May 2020
Saturday، 02 May 2020 11:02 PM

Fresh clashes erupt between Turkish forces and SDF in Raqqa

Fresh clashes erupted between the Turkish forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria's Raqqa on Saturday morning, a war monitor reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the "fierce" clashes between the two sides were reported in the western countryside of Tal Abyadin Al-Raqqah in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"The clashes were accompanied by shelling and exchange of attacks, amid reports about casualties in the ranks of both sides," SOHR explained.

"On April 28, SOHR sources monitored exchange of attacks with shells and heavy machineguns between regime forces and SDF on one hand, and Turkish forces and proxies on the other, in the areas of Bab Al-Farg, Rubay’at, Dada Abdaal in the western countryside of Abu Rasin (Zarkan). No casualties were reported," it added.
