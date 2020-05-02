Iraq's COVID-19 cases rise to 2,219

The Iraqi health ministry said on Saturday that the coronavirus infections had spiked to 2,219 in the country.



According to a statement by the ministry, at least 66 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed across Iraq over the past 24 hours.



Out of the total infections, 1,473 patients have so far recovered from coronavirus and returned home, the ministry added.



It also noted that the death toll has remained steady at 95.