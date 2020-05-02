Iraq Coronavirus Cases Rise by 68 to 2,153

Iraqi health ministry on Friday confirmed the infection of 68 more people with the new coronavirus.



The ministry said in an official statement that all the 68 new cases were detected within 24 hours only in different provinces of Iraq.



The total number of COVID-19 infections in Iraq has now reached 2,153, including 1,414 people who have recovered from the disease.



As of Friday evening, 1st May, the coronavirus death toll stands at 94 in Iraq, the ministry said.