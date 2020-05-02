Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 02 May 2020
Breaking
US approves remdesivir as emergency treatment for Covid-19 Lebanon approves long-awaited economic rescue plan after months of unrest Germany designates Iran-backed Hezbollah as terrorist organization US will not allow Iran to buy arms when UN embargo ends: Pompeo Shiite Blocs stipulates Sunni-Kurdish coalitions's mandate to Kadhimi to choose independent ministers Death toll from Afrin explosion rises to 46 Iran dissidents say regime should get ‘not even a penny’ of IMF coronavirus aid Iraq coronavirus cases near 2,000 Iraqi Parliament Urges Peshmerga Cooperations to Counter IS in Kirkuk Unrest escalates in Lebanon as currency collapses and prospect of hunger grows
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 02 May 2020 06:40 PM

Strong earthquake strikes south of Crete, no word on damage

1
A strong earthquake struck south of the Greek island of Crete on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said here , but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The magnitude 5.9 quake was at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), EMSC said.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake struck about 55 km south of the city of Ierapetra.
Related Stories
Read
us treasury

US indicts two Iran operatives for sanctions violations 02 May 2020 03:03 PM

Abbas Mousavi

Iran condemns German ban on Hezbollah, warns of 'consequences' 02 May 2020 02:50 PM

3

Iran coronavirus deaths rise by 65 to 6,156 02 May 2020 02:42 PM

KSA has sent messages to Iran's president: Iran gov’t spox

Iran authorises issuance of sukuk securities to fund oil, gas projects - Shana 02 May 2020 02:41 PM

1

US approves remdesivir as emergency treatment for Covid-19 02 May 2020 12:01 AM

Saudi

Saudi Arabia reports 3,555 coronavirus recoveries 01 May 2020 04:13 PM

coronavirus iran bp

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 6,091: official figures 01 May 2020 03:26 PM

download

Lebanon approves long-awaited economic rescue plan after months of unrest 30 April 2020 07:25 PM

Comments