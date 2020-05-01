Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 02 May 2020
Breaking
US approves remdesivir as emergency treatment for Covid-19 Lebanon approves long-awaited economic rescue plan after months of unrest Germany designates Iran-backed Hezbollah as terrorist organization US will not allow Iran to buy arms when UN embargo ends: Pompeo Shiite Blocs stipulates Sunni-Kurdish coalitions's mandate to Kadhimi to choose independent ministers Death toll from Afrin explosion rises to 46 Iran dissidents say regime should get ‘not even a penny’ of IMF coronavirus aid Iraq coronavirus cases near 2,000 Iraqi Parliament Urges Peshmerga Cooperations to Counter IS in Kirkuk Unrest escalates in Lebanon as currency collapses and prospect of hunger grows
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 01 May 2020 01:08 AM

Hakim: Regional stability needs permanent solution to Palestinian issue

Hakim

Iraqi Foreign Minister Muhammad Ali al-Hakim confirmed today, Thursday, that achieving stability in the region depends on finding a just and lasting solution to the question of Palestine in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy.


 A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed al-Sahaf, said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "Foreign Minister Muhammad Ali al-Hakim is participating in a meeting of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level in his extraordinary session through video conference technology to discuss the steps and procedures that can be taken  Regarding the implementation of the Israeli entity's plan to annex the West Bank, or parts of it. "


 In his speech, Al-Hakim emphasized that "the challenge facing our Arab nation and our Palestinian cause is no less dangerous than the global challenge posed by the Corona virus."

Related Stories
Read
1

UK coronavirus death toll nears 28,000 after another 465 die in hospitals 02 May 2020 06:50 PM

1

KRG extends curfew amid uptick in COVID-19 cases 02 May 2020 12:22 AM

1

Syrian Kurdish parties resume talks, in secret 02 May 2020 12:19 AM

2087186-1588363704-1005366

Assad might have run out of luck at last 02 May 2020 12:12 AM

3379315939_7f7ede8723_b

US sanctions Iraqi-Iranian national over backing Iran's Quds Force 01 May 2020 06:27 PM

4719410740_18bb072d36_b

Iraq paid Iran 90 billions to import garlic, food 01 May 2020 03:38 PM

Iraqi_Airways,_YI-ت-202_(31817502202)

Around 13,836 stranded Iraqis returned from abroad: Foreign Ministry 01 May 2020 01:17 AM

KRG

Salih, KRG deputy PM discuss outstanding issues 01 May 2020 01:00 AM

Comments