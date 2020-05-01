Hakim: Regional stability needs permanent solution to Palestinian issue

Iraqi Foreign Minister Muhammad Ali al-Hakim confirmed today, Thursday, that achieving stability in the region depends on finding a just and lasting solution to the question of Palestine in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy.



A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed al-Sahaf, said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "Foreign Minister Muhammad Ali al-Hakim is participating in a meeting of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level in his extraordinary session through video conference technology to discuss the steps and procedures that can be taken Regarding the implementation of the Israeli entity's plan to annex the West Bank, or parts of it. "



In his speech, Al-Hakim emphasized that "the challenge facing our Arab nation and our Palestinian cause is no less dangerous than the global challenge posed by the Corona virus."