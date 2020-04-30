Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 02 May 2020
Breaking
US approves remdesivir as emergency treatment for Covid-19 Lebanon approves long-awaited economic rescue plan after months of unrest Germany designates Iran-backed Hezbollah as terrorist organization US will not allow Iran to buy arms when UN embargo ends: Pompeo Shiite Blocs stipulates Sunni-Kurdish coalitions's mandate to Kadhimi to choose independent ministers Death toll from Afrin explosion rises to 46 Iran dissidents say regime should get ‘not even a penny’ of IMF coronavirus aid Iraq coronavirus cases near 2,000 Iraqi Parliament Urges Peshmerga Cooperations to Counter IS in Kirkuk Unrest escalates in Lebanon as currency collapses and prospect of hunger grows
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 30 April 2020 04:33 PM

Germany designates Iran-backed Hezbollah as terrorist organization

AP_19151713308927-e1581534754593-640x400
On Thursday, Germany has officially announced that it has designated the Iranian-backed Hezbollah as terrorist organization.

In a statement, the German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that Hezbollah criminal activities violate all international laws, adding that the organization was behind a multitude of attacks resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries worldwide.

In addition,  the German police, earlier today, raided four groups associated with Hezbollah in various locations across the country to ensure that “evidence of potential sub-organizations in Germany could not be destroyed when this ban was announced.


The new move prohibits the showing of Hezbollah signs and symbols in public, including “in an assembly or in print, audio or visual media, pictures or portrayals.” Even the symbol of the Imam al-Mahdi Scouts, Hezbollah’s youth movement, is banned. The group’s assets will be confiscated.


The German authorities said that about 1,050 people living in the country are affiliated with Hezbollah.

Police searched mosque associations in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Bremen and Berlin which they believe are close to Hezbollah, and the private residences of the leaders of each association.


The German announcement did not come as a surprise, as lawmakers and government officials have long been working on a ban of the group.


The US, the UK, the Netherlands and several Arab states already recognize the organization in its entirety as a terrorist organization.


Hezbollah, Party of God, wields considerable power in Lebanon and is seen as a key supporter of its current government. It has been blamed for numerous attacks against Israel, the US and Jewish figures and institutions.

It was established in 1982 during Lebanon's civil war and became a major political party in the country, where it holds a majority in Parliament along with its allies. 

The movement also backs Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the country's civil war.
Related Stories
Read
1

Strong earthquake strikes south of Crete, no word on damage 02 May 2020 06:40 PM

us treasury

US indicts two Iran operatives for sanctions violations 02 May 2020 03:03 PM

Abbas Mousavi

Iran condemns German ban on Hezbollah, warns of 'consequences' 02 May 2020 02:50 PM

3

Iran coronavirus deaths rise by 65 to 6,156 02 May 2020 02:42 PM

KSA has sent messages to Iran's president: Iran gov’t spox

Iran authorises issuance of sukuk securities to fund oil, gas projects - Shana 02 May 2020 02:41 PM

1

US approves remdesivir as emergency treatment for Covid-19 02 May 2020 12:01 AM

Saudi

Saudi Arabia reports 3,555 coronavirus recoveries 01 May 2020 04:13 PM

coronavirus iran bp

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 6,091: official figures 01 May 2020 03:26 PM

Comments