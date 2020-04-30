Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 02 May 2020
Breaking
US approves remdesivir as emergency treatment for Covid-19 Lebanon approves long-awaited economic rescue plan after months of unrest Germany designates Iran-backed Hezbollah as terrorist organization US will not allow Iran to buy arms when UN embargo ends: Pompeo Shiite Blocs stipulates Sunni-Kurdish coalitions's mandate to Kadhimi to choose independent ministers Death toll from Afrin explosion rises to 46 Iran dissidents say regime should get ‘not even a penny’ of IMF coronavirus aid Iraq coronavirus cases near 2,000 Iraqi Parliament Urges Peshmerga Cooperations to Counter IS in Kirkuk Unrest escalates in Lebanon as currency collapses and prospect of hunger grows
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 30 April 2020 03:28 PM

Germany's museums, churches, zoos to reopen: reports

Angela Merkel

Museums, exhibitions, memorials, zoos and botanical gardens in Germany can reopen in Germany, provided they can fulfill social distancing and hygiene requirements to minimise the risk of infection, German media cited news agency DPA as reporting. 


According to a government draft that they cited, these conditions were particularly important for smaller or historic buildings which were often less easily adapted. A 10 million euro ($10.88 million) fund would help museums carry out the necessary modifications, the reports said. 

Magazine Focus added that church services would also resume following a period in which they have been banned as part of measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus epidemic. The reports did not give a date on which new measures would come into force. 


Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to hold a news conference later on Thursday after meeting premiers of the federal states. 

Related Stories
Read
1

Strong earthquake strikes south of Crete, no word on damage 02 May 2020 06:40 PM

us treasury

US indicts two Iran operatives for sanctions violations 02 May 2020 03:03 PM

Abbas Mousavi

Iran condemns German ban on Hezbollah, warns of 'consequences' 02 May 2020 02:50 PM

3

Iran coronavirus deaths rise by 65 to 6,156 02 May 2020 02:42 PM

KSA has sent messages to Iran's president: Iran gov’t spox

Iran authorises issuance of sukuk securities to fund oil, gas projects - Shana 02 May 2020 02:41 PM

1

US approves remdesivir as emergency treatment for Covid-19 02 May 2020 12:01 AM

Saudi

Saudi Arabia reports 3,555 coronavirus recoveries 01 May 2020 04:13 PM

coronavirus iran bp

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 6,091: official figures 01 May 2020 03:26 PM

Comments